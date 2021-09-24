checkAd

Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Supporters Triple Following Preview at Leaders Summit on Climate

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 01:51  |  15   |   |   

- 12 new countries signal support for AIM for Climate to drive climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, bringing the total to 30 countries!

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), a major initiative to transform the global agricultural sector, announced the support of 12 new countries, as well as the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The announcement took place as part of the United Nations Food Systems Summit in New York.

The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Finland, Georgia, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Morocco, New Zealand, Romania, and Sweden now join existing initiative supporters Australia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Denmark, Ghana, Honduras, Hungary, the Republic of Korea, Israel, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Uruguay, Ukraine, and Vietnam, as well as the United Kingdom's COP26 Presidency.

Qu Dongyu, FAO Director General said: "The future of agri-food systems needs to be built on science and innovation, to address the complex challenges facing humanity, especially due to the impacts of the climate crisis. AIM for Climate is an important initiative to help increase investments in innovative solutions that can accelerate global agri-food systems transformation. As the lead UN agency specialized in agri-food systems, FAO helps to harness the latest developments in the rapidly changing scenarios of science, technology and innovation, playing a key role in mapping out and disseminating new solutions." 

AIM for Climate was jointly previewed in April by U.S. President Joe Biden and the UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at President Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate. Scheduled for launch at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), initiative participants commit to significantly increase investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation over the next five years in support of climate action.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Supporters Triple Following Preview at Leaders Summit on Climate - 12 new countries signal support for AIM for Climate to drive climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, bringing the total to 30 countries! NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team
Mendix is a Leader for the Third Year Running in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise ...
Recipients of the Novo Nordisk Prize played major role in the research and development of the ...
BioInnovation Institute Creation House program announces intake of four innovative early stage ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
The Gunnebo Group appoints Sacha de La Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control
As the Virus Continues, the Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Expected to Reach $25 Billion By 2024
Allergen Free Food Market Expected to Reach $108 Billion By The End Of 2030.
Huawei Hosts an Energy Summit -- Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale