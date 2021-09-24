checkAd

Invitation Homes Prices Equity Offering

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an offering of 12,500,000 shares of Invitation Homes common stock at a price to the public of $40.00 per share. As part of the offering, Invitation Homes has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Invitation Homes intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital, repayment of indebtedness, acquisitions and renovations of single-family properties and for related activities in accordance with its business strategy.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are serving as the underwriters for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov or from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146), or Morgan Stanley at Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

