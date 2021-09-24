checkAd

Immuron Director resignation

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of gut pathogens, today received the resignation of Mr Peter Anastasiou.

Mr Anastasiou joined the Board in May 2015 after becoming a major shareholder in 2013 and was appointed Vice Executive Chairman in August 2015 to assist US market development opportunities and supporting key programs at Immuron.

Mr Anastasiou commented that “Small companies rarely get an opportunity to acquire a transformative asset of national significance. Our shareholders have lost a chance to contribute to the advancement of very safe Covid vaccine. As a result, I have decided to step down despite my confidence in Immuron technology and the strong financial position the company is in.”

The Board is enormously grateful to Peter for all of his hard work, energy and expertise over the last few years. He has made a significant contribution in securing Immuron's long term future and leaves the Company in a substantially significantly stronger position than when he joined the Board. The Company’s strong cash reserves and pipeline of exciting projects promise a bright future and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Peter in his capacity as a significant Shareholder.

This release has been authorised by directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Dr Jerry Kanellos, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com 		   

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

 





