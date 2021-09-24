Questerre files application for carbon storage reservoir test

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported it has filed an application with the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resource in Quebec to test a reservoir for carbon storage potential.

The operation will consist primarily of an injectivity test to gather data on both the safe rate of injection and storage potential. The Company identified the storage formation earlier this year after studying its proprietary seismic and well data. The Company holds the exclusive right to explore for storage reservoirs over one million acres in Quebec. Plans are underway for a 2-D and 3-D seismic survey over areas to identify additional storage reservoirs.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “This will be the first test of its kind in Quebec and will gather essential technical data. We are well positioned to look for carbon storage reservoirs with a comprehensive geological and geophysical database in the province, much of it exclusive. We hope to jointly work with academic and other groups looking at studying carbon storage potential in Quebec.”

The Dunsky report on Quebec’s GHG Emission Reduction Trajectories – 2030 and 2050 Horizons prepared for the Ministry of Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change in Quebec and finalized June 2021 states that pilot projects and monetary support are priorities in the short term for both carbon capture and storage and biofuel carbon capture and storage.

Mr. Binnion further added, “Many global organizations, including the World Economic Forum recognize that carbon capture and storage has a ‘vital and growing part to play in decarbonization around the world.’ The International Energy Agency noted to meet net zero by 2050, there will need to be an ‘immediate acceleration in the roll out of carbon capture projects.’ In part, this is because under many scenarios, oil and gas will remain an important part of the energy mix in many countries for the foreseeable future, as noted by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.”