TELUS International Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) announced today the pricing of the upsized underwritten public secondary offering of 14,400,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International, at a price of US$34.00 per share, by certain shareholders of TELUS International, including Baring Private Equity Asia. Additionally, the selling shareholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,160,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International at the public offering price, less the underwriters’ discount and commissions. The offering has been increased from the previously announced offering size of 12,000,000 subordinate voting shares.
TELUS International is not selling any subordinate voting shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the subordinate voting shares by the selling shareholders. The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. are also acting as joint book-running managers and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, BMO Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as book-running managers for the offering.
The offering is made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by at email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8, by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.CanadianProspectus@cibc.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.
