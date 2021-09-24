TELUS International Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) announced today the pricing of the upsized underwritten public secondary offering of 14,400,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International, at a price of US$34.00 per share, by certain shareholders of TELUS International, including Baring Private Equity Asia. Additionally, the selling shareholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,160,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International at the public offering price, less the underwriters’ discount and commissions. The offering has been increased from the previously announced offering size of 12,000,000 subordinate voting shares.

TELUS International is not selling any subordinate voting shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the subordinate voting shares by the selling shareholders. The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.