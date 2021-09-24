EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update 24-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland, September 24, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today reported its results for the half-year ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

"While we await the FDA's decision on the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for IV RLF-100 (aviptadil), filed by our collaboration partner NeuroRx, Inc. (NeuroRx), we have successfully transformed Relief into a fully-integrated, multi-product, revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company," stated Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Relief. "A critical component of our success so far this year was the acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research SA (APR), which expanded and diversified our specialty drug pipeline, added a number of key commercialized products, including the PKU GOLIKE(R) family of products for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), provided a European based commercial infrastructure that we hope to leverage for future product launches, including ACER-001, and offers an internal R&D capability that we plan to use for the development our own products as well as for third-party products on a fee for service basis."

Dr. Selvaraju continued, "Through our collaboration with Acer Therapeutics, we recently filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ACER-001, a proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB), designed to be both taste-masked and immediate release, for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). We look forward to the potential acceptance of the filing for regulatory review, which we expect to receive next month."