Dufry Expects Positive Impact From New Spain Law Reducing Rent Autor: PLX AI | 24.09.2021, 07:03 | | 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 07:03 | (PLX AI) – Dufry expects positive impact from a new Spanish law linking concession fees to passenger numbers.

This modification will last until passenger numbers are back to 2019 levels and is expected to have a positive financial impact on Dufry, the company said

Minimum Annual Guaranteed Rents (MAG) payable by the operators at Spanish airports are not owed for the period between March 15, 2020 and June 20, 2020; and will be proportionally reduced from June 21, 2020 onwards by comparing the lower volume of passengers at the Spanish airports to the 2019 passenger levels

This formula will stay in place until passenger numbers are back to the level of 2019

The new law is expected to materially reduce the MAG claimed by AENA

Dufry has stores at 26 Spanish airports



