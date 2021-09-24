Dufry Expects Positive Impact From New Spain Law Reducing Rent
(PLX AI) – Dufry expects positive impact from a new Spanish law linking concession fees to passenger numbers.This modification will last until passenger numbers are back to 2019 levels and is expected to have a positive financial impact on Dufry, …
(PLX AI) – Dufry expects positive impact from a new Spanish law linking concession fees to passenger numbers.This modification will last until passenger numbers are back to 2019 levels and is expected to have a positive financial impact on Dufry, …
- (PLX AI) – Dufry expects positive impact from a new Spanish law linking concession fees to passenger numbers.
- This modification will last until passenger numbers are back to 2019 levels and is expected to have a positive financial impact on Dufry, the company said
- Minimum Annual Guaranteed Rents (MAG) payable by the operators at Spanish airports are not owed for the period between March 15, 2020 and June 20, 2020; and will be proportionally reduced from June 21, 2020 onwards by comparing the lower volume of passengers at the Spanish airports to the 2019 passenger levels
- This formula will stay in place until passenger numbers are back to the level of 2019
- The new law is expected to materially reduce the MAG claimed by AENA
- Dufry has stores at 26 Spanish airports
Dufry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare