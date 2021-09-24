checkAd

Cryptocurrency Nimiq (NIM) now available on all SALAMANTEX-enabled payment devices.

24.09.2021

With the recent addition to the SALAMANTEX interface, cryptocurrency NIM (Nimiq) is now accepted as payment currency at all connected merchants. This makes NIM part of an exclusive group of cryptocurrencies which can be used to pay for goods and services on payment terminals and in e-commerce.

Cryptocurrency NIM (Nimiq) is the latest addition to the SALAMANTEX portfolio of digital assets with which consumers can pay at selected merchants for goods and services. The portfolio already includes Bitcoin, Ether, Dash, Litecoin, Stellar, and Ripple. Austrian Fintech SALAMANTEX offers software which enables business owners and e-commerce to accept digital and cryptocurrencies as means of payment and choose whether to receive the purchase price in conventional fiat currencies or directly in a cryptocurrency of their choice.

"This integration is a huge step forward for Nimiq, as we're transitioning from vision to real-world crypto payments. We are realizing our mission to build the ideal payment cryptocurrency in an increasingly digital payment world", says Nimiq ambassador Max Burger. "With the scheduled SALAMANTEX expansion into the Eurozone from its home base in Austria, we aim for NIM to become available as payment currency for an even wider customer base in the close future."

SALAMANTEX is an Austrian FinTech provider, which combines smart, trusted and secure software solutions into one seamless crypto payment experience. The system seamlessly integrates into the existing payment infrastructure, allowing for a fast and smooth roll-out into the network of connected merchants - online and offline across the entire Eurozone. Through the cooperation with the Concardis Nets Group alone, more than 116.000 clients across the DACH region can be served. What is more, through the collaboration with Ingenico, a global leader in payment solutions with over 30 million installed payment devices, SALAMANTEX aims at making crypto payments accessible for a wide audience - a first step towards mass adoption.

