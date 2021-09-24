checkAd

Regulators Approve Sensorion’s Amendment to Phase 2 AUDIBLE-S Trial of SENS-401 in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing disorders, announces that regulatory authorities of 9 out of 10 participating countries have approved Sensorion’s amendment to the Phase 2 AUDIBLE-S study protocol with SENS-401 (Arazasetron) in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL). The last one is still being reviewed and we hope to provide an update as soon as possible.

As announced with our full year results on March 18, 2021, Sensorion had submitted to the regulatory authorities an amendment to the statistical analysis plan for the AUDIBLE-S study that significantly reduced the sample size without compromising the quality or potential outcome of the trial. The study has now a recruitment target of 111 patients and has enrolled 112 patients. Since not all patients have yet completed their 28-day end of treatment visit, Sensorion will continue the recruitment until the end of October 2021. Top line data continues to be expected around year end.

The original statistical analysis plan (which was based on a combined phase 2 & phase 3 study) had required a much larger number of patients based on assumptions derived from scientific literature. Sensorion’s revised approach has now been widely accepted by the regulatory authorities and follows the planned interim analysis reviewed by the independent Data Monitoring Committee. The primary outcome measure of the study remains unchanged.

“The continuing progress of SENS-401 in treating hearing loss in SSNHL is immensely gratifying and a testament to the skills and dedication of our clinical teams and their collaborators” said Géraldine Honnet, CMO of Sensorion. “We look forward to presenting the top line data from the study, and to conducting further clinical studies on SENS-401 in additional indications.”

About SENS-401
 SENS-401 (Arazasetron), is a drug candidate that aims to protect and preserve inner ear tissue from damage that can cause progressive or sequelar hearing impairment. A small molecule that can be taken orally or via an injection, SENS-401 has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric population. It has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

