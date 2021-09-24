Mandatory notification of trade

Carl K. Arnet, member of the Board of Directors in BW Offshore Limited (“BWO”) yesterday sold 500,000 shares in BWO at an average price of NOK 25.10 per share. Following this transaction, Carl K. Arnet holds 1,810,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40