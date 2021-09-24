checkAd

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 07:30  |  22   |   |   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 23 Sep 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.9263 £    24.2019
Estimated MTD return      1.82 %      1.84 %
Estimated YTD return      7.68 %      6.30 %
Estimated ITD return    179.26 %    142.02 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    23.00 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -17.64 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -25.63 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)                                       BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 23 Sep …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Net Asset Value(s)
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
Geophysics Program Underway at Tokop Gold Project
Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Valley National Bancorp to Acquire Bank Leumi USA Creating a Premier Commercial Bank With Unique, ...
Nuvei Expands Payout Options for U.S. iGaming Operators with Verified Withdrawals
Alignment Healthcare CEO John Kao to Participate in the Piper Sandler Heartland Summit
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...