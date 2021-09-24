Talenom ranks among the best workplaces in Europe

Talenom Plc has been listed as one of the best places to work in Europe. The company was ranked in the large companies’ category of Great Place to Work Institute's Best Workplaces in Europe 2021 survey for the first time.

“We are pleased to say that our systematic work to build the best workplace already withstands international comparison. And that's how it should be in a company that is actively looking into the international market. Our committed, developing personnel and their wellbeing is the resource on which the growth and success of the entire company is built,” says Antti Aho, CFO and CHRO of Talenom.

Earlier this year, Talenom was awarded as one of the best workplaces in Finland in the Great Place to Work Institute’s survey for the fourth year running.



Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.



Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.



