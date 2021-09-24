Mandatory notification of trade

Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy Limited (“BWE”), yesterday purchased 500,000 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 23.80 per share. Following this transaction, Carl K. Arnet holds 3,149,582 shares in BW Energy Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no