BW Energy Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy Limited (“BWE”), yesterday purchased 500,000 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 23.80 per share. Following this transaction, Carl K. Arnet holds 3,149,582 shares in BW Energy Limited.

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 242 million barrels at the start of 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

