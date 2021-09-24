checkAd

Eurazeo Raises Stake in Kurma Partners to 70.6%

(PLX AI) – Eurazeo to lift its stake in Kurma Partners to 70.6%.Kurma Partners is a French venture capital firm specializing in biotechnology and medical innovationThe transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of 2021 and remains subject to …

  • (PLX AI) – Eurazeo to lift its stake in Kurma Partners to 70.6%.
  • Kurma Partners is a French venture capital firm specializing in biotechnology and medical innovation
  • The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of 2021 and remains subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including approval from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
