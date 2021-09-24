Eurazeo Raises Stake in Kurma Partners to 70.6% Autor: PLX AI | 24.09.2021, 07:32 | | 26 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 07:32 | (PLX AI) – Eurazeo to lift its stake in Kurma Partners to 70.6%.Kurma Partners is a French venture capital firm specializing in biotechnology and medical innovationThe transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of 2021 and remains subject to … (PLX AI) – Eurazeo to lift its stake in Kurma Partners to 70.6%.Kurma Partners is a French venture capital firm specializing in biotechnology and medical innovationThe transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of 2021 and remains subject to … (PLX AI) – Eurazeo to lift its stake in Kurma Partners to 70.6%.

Kurma Partners is a French venture capital firm specializing in biotechnology and medical innovation

The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of 2021 and remains subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including approval from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers Eurazeo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Eurazeo Aktie





