LYSOGENE Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced its financial results for the first half 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on 23 September 2021. The financial statements were subject to a limited review by the Company’s statutory auditors. The full interim financial report is available on the Company’s website in the Investors’ section.

Karen Aiach, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene commented: "The first half of 2021 has been very active for Lysogene on the operational front with the publication of positive biomarker data with LYS-SAF302, regulatory clearances and treatment of the first patients with LYS-GM101, and the in-licensing of the global rights of LYS-FXS01 for the treatment of the Fragile X syndrome, a broad CNS disorder”. Karen Aiach added: "The second half of the year should be just as dynamic with notably the continued enrollment of the LYS-GM101 safety cohort and first proof of concept data expected for LYS-FXS01. In parallel, a strong priority will be put on strengthening our balance sheet and adding new partnerships to continue expanding our pipeline.”