Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 000 shares during the period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 731 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period
from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021:

 Purchase of shares 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 September 2021 4 800 38.88 39.14 38.60 186 624
17 September 2021 10 400 38.39 38.92 37.68 399 256
20 September 2021 11 400 36.74 37.46 36.06 418 836
21 September 2021 4 400 36.00 36.28 35.40 158 400
22 September 2021 0 0 0 0 0
Total 31 000 - - - 1 163 116


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 September 2021 4 100 39.16 39.28 39.02 160 556
17 September 2021 5 831 38.97 39.26 38.76 227 234
20 September 2021 0 0 0 0 0
21 September 2021 200 36.50 36.50 36.50 7 300
22 September 2021 3 600 36.23 36.50 36.04 130 428
Total 13 731 - - - 525 518

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 96 769 shares. On 22 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 248 229 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.37 % of all outstanding shares).


 

Attachment





Disclaimer

