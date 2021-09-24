Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 000 shares during the period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 731 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period

from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021: