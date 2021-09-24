checkAd

PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 08:00  |  22   |   |   

September 24, 2021: Oslo, NorwayPGS has secured a 3D acquisition contract by ExxonMobil for work offshore Suriname. Ramform Tethys is scheduled to commence acquisition during Q4 2021, and it is planned to complete in Q1 2022.

“We are very pleased with this contract award by ExxonMobil. We are increasingly familiar with Caribbean waters and have proven the productivity advantage of our Ramform Titan-class acquisition platform and superior data quality provided by our multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology in this prolific exploration area,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

FOR DETAILS PGS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates world-wide. The Company supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage. PGS’ headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information about PGS visit www.pgs.com.

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2020. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--

 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname September 24, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS has secured a 3D acquisition contract by ExxonMobil for work offshore Suriname. Ramform Tethys is scheduled to commence acquisition during Q4 2021, and it is planned to complete in Q1 2022. “We are very pleased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Net Asset Value(s)
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
Geophysics Program Underway at Tokop Gold Project
Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Valley National Bancorp to Acquire Bank Leumi USA Creating a Premier Commercial Bank With Unique, ...
Nuvei Expands Payout Options for U.S. iGaming Operators with Verified Withdrawals
Alignment Healthcare CEO John Kao to Participate in the Piper Sandler Heartland Summit
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...