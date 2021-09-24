Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC) Autor: PLX AI | 24.09.2021, 08:05 | | 20 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 08:05 | (PLX AI) – Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and raise its capacity plan to at least 120 GWh by 2030.Mercedes-Benz becomes an equal shareholder of ACC along with Stellantis and … (PLX AI) – Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and raise its capacity plan to at least 120 GWh by 2030.Mercedes-Benz becomes an equal shareholder of ACC along with Stellantis and … (PLX AI) – Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and raise its capacity plan to at least 120 GWh by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz becomes an equal shareholder of ACC along with Stellantis and TotalEnergies, each with 1/3 equity stake

ACC aims to create a European battery champion for electric vehicles

Together with ACC, we will develop and efficiently produce battery cells and modules in Europe – tailor-made to the specific Mercedes-Benz requirements, Daimler's CEO said



