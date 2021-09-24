Kamux Raises Revenue Outlook to EUR 850-900 Million from EUR 800-850 Million Previously Autor: PLX AI | 24.09.2021, 08:02 | | 16 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Kamux raises its revenue outlook for 2021 to EUR 850-900 million, outlook for adjusted operating profit remains unchanged.Previous revenue outlook was EUR 800-850 millionThe company still expects its adjusted operating profit to increase … (PLX AI) – Kamux raises its revenue outlook for 2021 to EUR 850-900 million, outlook for adjusted operating profit remains unchanged.Previous revenue outlook was EUR 800-850 millionThe company still expects its adjusted operating profit to increase … (PLX AI) – Kamux raises its revenue outlook for 2021 to EUR 850-900 million, outlook for adjusted operating profit remains unchanged.

Previous revenue outlook was EUR 800-850 million

The company still expects its adjusted operating profit to increase from the previous year.

The rationale for updating the outlook is, above all, the strong growth during the first half-year, the favorable development of Kamux’s car sales during the third quarter, and the increased average price of sold cars during 2021

The company also estimates that the positive development of Kamux’s business will continue during the rest of the year despite the uncertainty caused by the corona pandemic



Kamux Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Kamux Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer