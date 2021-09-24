PGS Gets Contract from Exxon Mobil Offshore Suriname
(PLX AI) – PGS has secured a 3D acquisition contract by Exxon Mobil for work offshore Suriname.Ramform Tethys is scheduled to commence acquisition during Q4 2021, and it is planned to complete in Q1 2022.
(PLX AI) – PGS has secured a 3D acquisition contract by Exxon Mobil for work offshore Suriname.Ramform Tethys is scheduled to commence acquisition during Q4 2021, and it is planned to complete in Q1 2022.
PGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – PGS has secured a 3D acquisition contract by Exxon Mobil for work offshore Suriname.
- Ramform Tethys is scheduled to commence acquisition during Q4 2021, and it is planned to complete in Q1 2022.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0