PGS Gets Contract from Exxon Mobil Offshore Suriname (PLX AI) – PGS has secured a 3D acquisition contract by Exxon Mobil for work offshore Suriname.Ramform Tethys is scheduled to commence acquisition during Q4 2021, and it is planned to complete in Q1 2022.



