DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Sustainability and neobrokers 24.09.2021 / 08:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Last Thursday, the eight Vermögensverwalter-Forum (Asset Management Forum) came to a successful close as part of the 10th anniversary edition of the Baader Investment Conference. Around 250 participants took the opportunity to discuss the latest finance and investment topics.

Due to the necessary COVID-19 safety measures, the presentations and panel discussions for the 2021 event once again followed a hybrid concept. The core programme this year focused on topics relating to ESG and sustainability, as well as digital technologies such as the impact of social media on financial investments. The Baader Bank service offering was showcased, as were tailored products from different asset classes, by speakers including Dr Tobias Spies (Managing Director & Senior Fund Manager, Lloyd Fonds AG), Andreas Rachor (Founder & Managing Partner, PRISMA Investment GmbH) and Dr Carsten Lang (Member of the Board, HanseMerkur Trust AG).

Participants also had the opportunity to attend two thrilling discussions that tackled firstly the influence of ESG requirements on portfolio management and secondly the future of online asset management in Germany. Another highlight was the wide-ranging presentation from Christian Angermayer (investor and founder of Apeiron Investment Group). It was a live session at the Sofitel Munich Bayernpost and covered important future topics such as crypto technologies.

"We are delighted by the steady interest in our Vermögensverwalter-Forum and the sizeable number of participants. We create our core programme in collaboration with our business partners, and each year it focuses on the latest topics with a view to delivering true added value for participants", says Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors.

For further information and media enquiries:



Florian E. Schopf

Managing Director

Company Spokesperson

Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013

M +49 160 7188826

florian.schopf@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with around 400 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

24.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Phone: +49 89 5150 1013 Fax: +49 89 5150 1111 E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de Internet: www.baaderbank.de ISIN: DE0005088108 WKN: 508810 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1235763

End of News DGAP News Service

1235763 24.09.2021