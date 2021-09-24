checkAd

DGAP-News Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Sustainability and neobrokers

Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Sustainability and neobrokers

24.09.2021 / 08:29
Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Sustainability and neobrokers

Last Thursday, the eight Vermögensverwalter-Forum (Asset Management Forum) came to a successful close as part of the 10th anniversary edition of the Baader Investment Conference. Around 250 participants took the opportunity to discuss the latest finance and investment topics.

Due to the necessary COVID-19 safety measures, the presentations and panel discussions for the 2021 event once again followed a hybrid concept. The core programme this year focused on topics relating to ESG and sustainability, as well as digital technologies such as the impact of social media on financial investments. The Baader Bank service offering was showcased, as were tailored products from different asset classes, by speakers including Dr Tobias Spies (Managing Director & Senior Fund Manager, Lloyd Fonds AG), Andreas Rachor (Founder & Managing Partner, PRISMA Investment GmbH) and Dr Carsten Lang (Member of the Board, HanseMerkur Trust AG).

Participants also had the opportunity to attend two thrilling discussions that tackled firstly the influence of ESG requirements on portfolio management and secondly the future of online asset management in Germany. Another highlight was the wide-ranging presentation from Christian Angermayer (investor and founder of Apeiron Investment Group). It was a live session at the Sofitel Munich Bayernpost and covered important future topics such as crypto technologies.

"We are delighted by the steady interest in our Vermögensverwalter-Forum and the sizeable number of participants. We create our core programme in collaboration with our business partners, and each year it focuses on the latest topics with a view to delivering true added value for participants", says Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors.

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with around 400 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.


