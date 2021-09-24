Better Collective Buys Dutch Online Assets for EUR 5.9 Million Plus Earnouts
- (PLX AI) – Better Collective acquires Soccernews.nl and Voetbalwedden.net to gain leading position in the Dutch online sports betting market.
- The transactions entail total upfront payments of EUR 5.9 million, with maximum deferred and earnout payments of EUR 3.75 million
- It is expected that revenue in Better Collective Netherlands will exceed EUR 3 million in 2022, which will be the first full fiscal year in that market
- As a new market, the Netherlands is expected to produce high growth for several years, the company said
