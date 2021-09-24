checkAd

Better Collective Buys Dutch Online Assets for EUR 5.9 Million Plus Earnouts

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Better Collective acquires Soccernews.nl and Voetbalwedden.net to gain leading position in the Dutch online sports betting market.The transactions entail total upfront payments of EUR 5.9 million, with maximum deferred and earnout …

  • (PLX AI) – Better Collective acquires Soccernews.nl and Voetbalwedden.net to gain leading position in the Dutch online sports betting market.
  • The transactions entail total upfront payments of EUR 5.9 million, with maximum deferred and earnout payments of EUR 3.75 million
  • It is expected that revenue in Better Collective Netherlands will exceed EUR 3 million in 2022, which will be the first full fiscal year in that market
  • As a new market, the Netherlands is expected to produce high growth for several years, the company said
