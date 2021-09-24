checkAd

Portfolio Update

The Board of OT3 VCT notes that Arecor Therapeutics plc (Arecor), which at 31 May 2021 was 23 % of the OT3 NAV of 44.4p/share was based on an Arecor share price of £2.26 which has now risen to £4.30 bid price as at market close on 23 September. In isolation, each 100p change in Arecor's share price has a 4.4p impact on the NAV of OT3 VCT.

The Board are in the process of preparing the accounts for the half year ending 31 August 2021, which will including further details of the valuation of the rest of the portfolio. These are expected to be issued in October.

For further information please contact: Lucius Cary 01865 784466

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.





