Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler develops solution for digitalization of tool manufacturing with DMG MORI 24.09.2021

- Expansion of the long-standing partnership with DMG MORI

- Andreas Schick: "This innovative production system for tool manufacturing promises significant improvements in agility, efficiency, and response times within Schaeffler's global production network"



Herzogenaurach | September 24, 2021 | Schaeffler considers a holistic approach to digitalization as a key topic that opens up new opportunities for the company and its customers along the entire value-added chain. As part of the Roadmap 2025, the automotive and industrial supplier is therefore consistently driving forward the transformation of its more than 70 production plants into semi-autonomous, digital and sustainable factories of the future. The groundbreaking development of an innovative, dynamically integrated production system for digitalizing tool manufacturing is an important step in this transformation. Schaeffler will implement the new system in its plants worldwide in collaboration with DMG MORI Aktiengesellschaft, one of the world's leading manufacturers of machine tools and holistic technology solutions. Both companies are starting a joint software development project for this purpose.

"Through the development and use of this innovative production system for tool manufacturing, we expect to achieve significant improvements in agility, efficiency, and response times within Schaeffler's global production network", says Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Schaeffler AG. "I am convinced that our development project will not only benefit both companies but will primarily benefit our customers and users. We want to create innovative digital solutions and redefine the future of the sector in partnership." Since 2014, Schaeffler has been an important technology partner for DMG MORI in a wide range of industrial applications: "Our cooperation is the perfect fit", says Christian Thönes, Executive Board Chairman of DMG MORI. "With Schaeffler as an important strategic partner, we can set new standards in the digitalization of tool manufacturing. 3D design data form the basis for highly-automated, digitalized processes and thus sustainable production."