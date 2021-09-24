checkAd

Betolar and JA-KO Betoni to develop a low-carbon solution for Keliber's lithium mine side streams

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 09:23  |  31   |   |   

HELSINKI, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickly developed material technology company Betolar and JA-KO Betoni, a company reforming the concrete industry, are assisting Keliber, which is preparing a lithium mine in Kaustinen, Finland, in utilising the massive side streams typically produced in the mining industry. 

Tailings produced as a side stream in Keliber's mineral processing and analcime sand produced later in the lithium production process will be used in concrete production as aggregate at JA-KO Betoni's plant in Kokkola, Finland.

The Geoprime solution developed by Betolar will replace cement used as a binder in concrete production with blast furnace slag produced through a steel industry side stream in Raahe, Finland. Replacing cement will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Low-carbon concrete can be used, for example, in the structures of Keliber's mine.

"Significant environmental benefits arise in two ways. Firstly, replacing cement with materials refined from industrial side streams will drastically cut CO2 emissions from the raw material, to as much as one-fifth of current levels. Secondly, the use of side streams as the aggregate for concrete instead of natural rock material significantly reduces the use of virgin natural resources," says Chief Innovation Officer Juha Leppänen, the Founder of Betolar.

Different side streams, which must be reused or deposited, are produced in mining activities. Most of these side streams are put in a waste rock stockpile at the mining site. Material reuse saves virgin natural resources. From Betolar's perspective, side stream materials are important future raw material sources whose utilisation in the more extensive industrial scale has only just started.

"We wanted to ensure well in advance that the environmental impact of our lithium mines will be as low as possible. Our future side streams will not only be environmentally safe but will also enable the creation of new products and reduction of the use of virgin raw materials," says Hannu Hautala, CEO at Keliber.

The concrete industry produces a significant proportion of human produced CO2 emissions. The proportion of cement used in concrete production amounts globally to approximately seven per cent of the CO2 emissions whereas the proportion, for example, of air traffic in normal times amounts to 2–3 per cent. With Betolar's solution, it is possible to replace raw materials used in the concrete production process in many concrete product groups, which can lead to up to 80% lower CO2 emissions.

"The concrete industry needs new solutions to reduce emissions. Together with Betolar, we are developing several products in which cement is replaced with binders that are considerably less burdensome for the environment. We will invest in the production of new, more environmentally-friendly concrete products in Kokkola, Finland, which will create significant competitive advantage for our industry," says Jaakko Eloranta, CEO at JA-KO Betoni.


Betolar – Keliber – JA-KO Betoni

CONTACT:

Media Inquiries:

For Betolar: Jo Hooke, Gong Communications: Jo.Hooke@gongcommunications.com ,  +44 (0) 20 7935 4800

Jaakko Eloranta, toimitusjohtaja, JA-KO Betoni Oy, tel +358 44 066 5635, jaakko.eloranta@jakobetoni.fi
Hannu Hautala, toimitusjohtaja, Keliber Oy, tel +358 40 712 2432, hanna.hautala@keliber.fi  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18910/3420940/9682484c1dea15a4_org.jpg

Betolar, JA-KO betoni and Keliber




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Betolar and JA-KO Betoni to develop a low-carbon solution for Keliber's lithium mine side streams HELSINKI, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quickly developed material technology company Betolar and JA-KO Betoni, a company reforming the concrete industry, are assisting Keliber, which is preparing a lithium mine in Kaustinen, Finland, in utilising …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
Mendix is a Leader for the Third Year Running in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise ...
Huawei Hosts an Energy Summit -- Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era
EY announces strengthened alliance with RSA to help organizations accelerate risk transformations ...
Recipients of the Novo Nordisk Prize played major role in the research and development of the ...
Allergen Free Food Market Expected to Reach $108 Billion By The End Of 2030.
Ocular Hypertension Market to Witness Robust Expansion at a 3.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
The record high lumber prices in the US shifted global lumber trade flows in the first half of 2021
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale