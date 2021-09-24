checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.09.2021 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Kuhnert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Merck KGaA

b) LEI
529900OAREIS0MOPTW25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006599905

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
199.315 EUR 199315.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
199.315 EUR 199315.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


24.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70293  24.09.2021 



