Chief of Griven Wins Two 2021 CEO Awards with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luca Meinardi of Italian architectural lighting company Griven Srl has been named twice in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2021 CEO Awards.

The awards seek to name and celebrate the most influential business leaders across a variety of industries, focusing on the individuals at the helm of innovative companies. The aim is to give these special people the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes. Luca Meinardi was crowned the outright winner of two categories:  'Most Innovative CEO in the Architectural Lighting Industry' & 'Business Transformation CEO of the Year - Italy'

Founded in 1990, Griven Srl began its journey as a producer of disco lighting effects.
Throughout its history, the brand has always had the highest expectations when it comes to quality, and Griven has a proud history of being selected by internationally acclaimed architectural sites to provide stunning illumination. A prime example of this can be seen at the Citadel in Cairo - a UNESCO World Heritage site where Griven's products provide the lighting that thousands have stood in awe of when they visit the site.

Since its days as a small family-run firm, Griven has been through many evolutions but never lost its traditional values. When Luca Meinardi was asked to lead the firm in 2019, he recognised the opportunity to build on those traditional values and introduce a culture of innovation and global ambition.

With Meinardi's 15 years of experience in the lighting industry, he understands the importance of investing in new approaches and ideas for a business to succeed. The R&D function at Griven has taken centre stage and has been challenged to both redefine current products, and create brand new ones.

Comprehensive details of their products, together with the stunning projects completed, can be found on the company website, www.griven.com .  

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://bwmonline.com/2021/08/15/griven-the-dawn-of-enlightenment/

Further information on the individuals and companies which picked up titles in the CEO Awards 2021 can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/ceo-awards-winners-2021/

