DGAP-DD Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.09.2021, 10:05   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.09.2021 / 10:05
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft ISIN DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
64.00 EUR 2624.00 EUR
64.00 EUR 18560.00 EUR
64.00 EUR 4416.00 EUR
62.50 EUR 22500.00 EUR
62.50 EUR 2500.00 EUR
62.40 EUR 22214.40 EUR
62.40 EUR 2745.60 EUR
61.80 EUR 2163.00 EUR
61.80 EUR 22557.00 EUR
61.80 EUR 49440.00 EUR
62.50 EUR 14062.50 EUR
62.50 EUR 3125.00 EUR
62.50 EUR 4375.00 EUR
62.50 EUR 3437.50 EUR
60.90 EUR 24360.00 EUR
60.80 EUR 24320.00 EUR
63.40 EUR 25360.00 EUR
Wertpapier


