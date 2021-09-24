RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-09-24
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,150
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.370 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.368 %
|Highest yield
|0.372 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|60.00
|Auction date
|2021-09-24
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.5 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 350
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,900
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.613 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.611 %
|Highest yield
|0.615 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
