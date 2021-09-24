RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.09.2021, 10:07 | | 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-09-24 Loan 1056 Coupon 2.25 % ISIN-code SE0004517290 Maturity 2032-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,150 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 10 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield 0.370 % Lowest accepted yield 0.368 % Highest yield 0.372 % % accepted at lowest yield 60.00

Auction date 2021-09-24 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.5 % ISIN-code SE0002829192 Maturity 2039-03-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 750 +/- 350 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,900 Volume bought, SEK mln 750 Number of bids 8 Number of accepted bids 3 Average yield 0.613 % Lowest accepted yield 0.611 % Highest yield 0.615 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00













