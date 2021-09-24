DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Sustainability Aggregate Holdings SA releases first Sustainability Report setting out ESG framework and targets 24.09.2021 / 10:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregate Holdings SA releases first Sustainability Report setting out ESG framework and targets

Luxembourg - 24 September 2021. Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") today released its first Sustainability Report which sets out the company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") framework and targets. In addition, the company has provided a sustainability roadmap describing its objectives over the next two years to further progress the group's sustainability performance.

The Sustainability Report is centred around the results on the comprehensive materiality analysis, which identified four sustainability pillars, i) Environmental Matters, ii) Social Matters, iii) Employee Matters and iv) Governance Matters, which have the most significant direct or indirect impact on Aggregate's ability to create, preserve or erode economic, environmental and social values. The company has also outlined the relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and provided corporate sustainability targets for the group. A full range of company policies are being implemented, and the strengths and weaknesses of existing non-financial data inventory evaluated to improve ESG reporting.

The key objective of the report is to start the process and demonstrate the path to greater transparency in non-financial information and to demonstrate Aggregate's commitment to fulfil its obligations in terms of environmental responsibilities.

The report was prepared to provide information on the successful completion of the first stage in the company's plan to systematically record and track sustainability activities and non-financial key performance indicators. The company will issue sustainability reports on an annual basis going forwards to update all stakeholders on the progress made and milestones achieved.