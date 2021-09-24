checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.09.2021 / 10:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2388910270

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
99049.00 EUR 99049.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
99049.0000 EUR 99049.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


24.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70294  24.09.2021 



