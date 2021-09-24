DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aurubis AG: Aurubis Supervisory Board extends CEO Roland Harings' mandate by five years 24.09.2021 / 10:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- CEO's contract now runs until June 30, 2027

- Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt: "The company's management is in good hands with Mr. Harings"

- Executive Board continues to advance the multimetal company's growth with a sense of purpose

Hamburg, September 24, 2021 - In its meeting yesterday, the Aurubis AG Supervisory Board extended CEO Roland Harings' mandate by five years; as a result, Harings is now appointed until June 30, 2027.

"In light of Aurubis AG's successful development in the past two years, I'm pleased that the Supervisory Board has now extended the Executive Board contract by an additional five years," remarks Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt. "The company's management in the growth phase ahead of us is in good hands with Mr. Harings."

Engineer Roland Harings (58) joined the multimetal company's Executive Board in May 2019 and has served as its chairman since July 1, 2019; in accordance with standard practice, he was initially appointed for three years. With the extension, the Supervisory Board has also underlined its strong trust in the CEO to advance the Group's strategic path to becoming the most sustainable smelter network worldwide with great personal commitment: under Roland Harings' chairmanship, the Executive Board has started or already implemented various growth and innovation projects to support Aurubis' sustainable, responsible growth. These include strategic acquisitions such as the successful purchase of recycling specialist Metallo with sites in Belgium and Spain, different initiatives to reduce CO 2 in multimetal production, and the reinforcement of the circular economy by processing a variety of feed materials into valuable products.