Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Andrew Roberts as Vice President, Head of Global PR

  • Roberts to lead the Group's global communications efforts and enhance brand awareness for Hyundai and Kia brands
  • The Group to strengthen global PR communications in support of the rapid transformation of Hyundai and Kia to become globally leading mobility solutions providers
  • Roberts, who starts in the new role from September 27th, brings over 25 years of communications experience, expertise and leadership in the automotive industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group today announced the appointment of Andrew Roberts as the Vice President to lead Global PR for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation.

Roberts will report to Executive Vice President Young Kyu Lee, Head of the Group's Communication Center, and he will oversee Hyundai and Kia's global communications efforts to further highlight the transformation both companies are going through, in order to become innovative mobility solutions providers.

"We are excited to have Andrew join us. Andrew is a great person with passion, sincerity and devotion for the subject matter of mobility and Hyundai Motor Group. Also, his track record and expertise in PR communications is definitely a welcome addition to our organization," said Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Communication Center. "His experience within notable global automotive companies to boost brand awareness, manage risks and coordinate PR practitioners on a global level will enable us to further advance our global PR capabilities and effectively deliver impactful messages."

Hyundai and Kia are undergoing major business transformations under their mid- to long-term business plans, Strategy 2025 and Plan S, respectively. Under the strategy, both companies plan to present new forms of mobility products and services. Hyundai and Kia will also actively introduce eco-friendly vehicles to move a step closer to a carbon-neutral future.

"Having seen the Group's innovative transformation take place at phenomenal speed, I knew I wanted to be part of it," Roberts said. "No other automotive Group has the same level of ambition, scale of technological advancement and progressive design approach in my view, and my goal is to play a key role in further raising brand awareness in markets where the Group operates, so that customers around the world will also know what positive impacts both Hyundai and Kia are offering through innovative and responsible mobility."

