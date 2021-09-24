Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm balance of plant in Akmenė)

On 24 September 2021, UAB Merko statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Vėjo parkai, 100% subsidiary of Enefit Green AS, part of Eesti Energia group, entered into a contract to perform the wind farm balance of plant construction works in Akmenė district in Lithuania.

The contract value is more than EUR 19 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.