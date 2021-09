Bavarian Nordic Covid-19 Vaccine Funding Approved by Danish Parliament Committee Autor: PLX AI | 24.09.2021, 10:41 | | 27 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 10:41 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic says the funding agreement recently entered with the Danish Ministry of Health to further advance the development of ABNCoV2, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has now been approved by the Finance Committee of the … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic says the funding agreement recently entered with the Danish Ministry of Health to further advance the development of ABNCoV2, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has now been approved by the Finance Committee of the … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic says the funding agreement recently entered with the Danish Ministry of Health to further advance the development of ABNCoV2, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has now been approved by the Finance Committee of the Danish Parliament, thereby finally executing the agreement. Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



