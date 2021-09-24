Element79 Gold Begins Phase 1 Exploration Program on the Dale Gold Property in the Abitibi Subprovince, Ontario, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing progress within the Abitibi Subprovince targeting bulk tonnage style gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(FSE:7YS) ( "Element79 Gold" , the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing progress within the Abitibi Subprovince targeting bulk tonnage style gold mineralization at its Dale Gold Property in Ontario, Canada. Mobilization has begun for Phase 1, focused on following up on historic prospecting which has returned up to 3.82 g/t gold. (1)

Element79 Gold is pleased to have the experienced leadership of its director, Mr. Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc, P.Geo., and his team at Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation ("Fladgate") managing the Phase 1 program on the Dale Gold Property. The Fladgate team has historically worked with clients such as Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick Gold") (NYSE listed) and Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") (NYSE listed) and several names which have gone on to be acquired including Goldcorp, Inc. (acquired by Newmont), PC Gold Inc. (acquired by First Mining), and Placer Dome (acquired by Barrick Gold).

Detailed Work Plan and Progress

The Element79 Gold team is utilizing both historical data and the earlier Spring 2021 drone-based magnetometer survey to focus reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, and soil sampling. In addition trenching and channel sampling will carried out on existing gold showings identified by the vendors of the property which have returned up to 3.82 g/t gold.(1) The Company intends to pursue the Phase 2 work program (including 1,500m of diamond drilling) as recommended within the 43-101 Technical Report following favourable results from Phase 1.(1)

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. 2021 Drone magnetic Survey, Total Field: The Property outline is in yellow. The Dale stock outlined by thin dashed line; potential gold bearing NE trending structures marked by thick dashed lines; late regional N-S faults marked by thick intermittent dashed line. 2020 Prospecting samples are marked by yellow triangles labelled with gold grade in g/t.

Surrounding Area Hosts Some of the World's Largest Gold Deposits

The Dale Property is a highly prospective early-stage gold project located in the Swazye greenstone belt, which is turn is part of the Abitibi Subprovince which hosts some of the world's largest gold deposits, e.g. the Timmins camp which has produced over 70 million ounces of gold (Figure 2). The Swazye greenstone belt is best known for hosting IamGold's Côté Lake deposit which contains 10.2 million ounces Measured and Indicated and 3.8 million ounces Inferred(2), and is located 50 km southeast of the Dale Property (Figure 2). The Côté Lake project received a Positive Construction Decision in July 2020(3) and plans to achieve commercial production in 2023.