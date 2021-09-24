checkAd

Launch of Zentiva Academy to Offer Top Training to its Employees

Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership with Coursera boosts the offering after
pilot in Summer

Zentiva announces the launch of the Zentiva Academy , its new digital learning
and development platform aimed at providing its employees with the best
opportunities for their professional and personal growth. The program gathers a
range of assets developed in-house by Zentiva-Talents and includes training by
external partners as well. To boost the offering, Zentiva recently entered into
a partnership with Coursera.

Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, provides
access to high-quality content from top universities and industry partners such
as Yale University, the Imperial College of London, and others. This partnership
follows the successful pilot of the Zentiva Summer School , during which 300
employees could join courses such as The Science of well-being , Creative
thinking, Leading positive change through appreciative inquiry, and many more.

Ines Windisch, Head of Corporate Affairs & HR: " The growth of our company
offers great opportunities for our people . We care for our 4.500 talents across
30 countries, who are working smart and hard every day to fulfil our ambition to
deliver high-quality, affordable medicines. Everyone has talent that needs to be
discovered and unlocked; that is why we are happy to help them on this exciting
path towards becoming better skilled. With the Zentiva Academy, we provide
exclusive content from world-renowned universities and offer learning from
anywhere and anytime in a digital environment. At Zentiva, we build our success
on our people."

"We are excited to partner with Zentiva to help employees advance their careers
through job-based skills training," said Anthony Tattersall, Vice President of
EMEA at Coursera. "Together, we will enable learners to develop the high-demand
digital skills needed to thrive in the new economy."

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in
Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network
of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and
Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines
in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it is
our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than
ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and
healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers,
regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend
on.

Visit us at https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fur
ldefense.com%2Fv3%2F__http%3A%2Fwww.zentiva.com__%3B!!IHJ3XrWN4X8!aHcll7w-ABEBbR
24e2NeQpjtU6XiksMl_NuVQK3pzkUAMzx_YP-er5NXgQ8fPaU2_swOKZqWlXAX-Q%24&data=04%7C01
%7Cmounira.lemoui%40zentiva.com%7Ccf7379e0888b4d3ba70b08d9790f1344%7C2c0d789f231
14d2983c5395a89052a25%7C1%7C0%7C637673927923370790%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWI
joiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=KTZAS
4dAjtODyxDW47%2FGitlwb%2F1HEpHBiAALdIpWdi0%3D&reserved=0

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors,
Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to
world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in
the world, with 87 million registered learners as of June 30, 2021. Coursera
partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad
catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations,
Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees.
Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their
employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology,
and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

Media Contacts:

Mounira Lemoui
Head of Communications
ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.
U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Mecholupy, 102 00 Prague 10
Cell: (+420) 727 873 159 / E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/5028697
OTS: Zentiva



Launch of Zentiva Academy to Offer Top Training to its Employees Partnership with Coursera boosts the offering after pilot in Summer Zentiva announces the launch of the Zentiva Academy , its new digital learning and development platform aimed at providing its employees with the best opportunities for their …

