Launch of Zentiva Academy to Offer Top Training to its Employees

Zentiva announces the launch of the Zentiva Academy , its new digital learning

and development platform aimed at providing its employees with the best

opportunities for their professional and personal growth. The program gathers a

range of assets developed in-house by Zentiva-Talents and includes training by

external partners as well. To boost the offering, Zentiva recently entered into

a partnership with Coursera.



Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, provides

access to high-quality content from top universities and industry partners such

as Yale University, the Imperial College of London, and others. This partnership

follows the successful pilot of the Zentiva Summer School , during which 300

employees could join courses such as The Science of well-being , Creative

thinking, Leading positive change through appreciative inquiry, and many more.





Ines Windisch, Head of Corporate Affairs & HR: " The growth of our companyoffers great opportunities for our people . We care for our 4.500 talents across30 countries, who are working smart and hard every day to fulfil our ambition todeliver high-quality, affordable medicines. Everyone has talent that needs to bediscovered and unlocked; that is why we are happy to help them on this excitingpath towards becoming better skilled. With the Zentiva Academy, we provideexclusive content from world-renowned universities and offer learning fromanywhere and anytime in a digital environment. At Zentiva, we build our successon our people.""We are excited to partner with Zentiva to help employees advance their careersthrough job-based skills training," said Anthony Tattersall, Vice President ofEMEA at Coursera. "Together, we will enable learners to develop the high-demanddigital skills needed to thrive in the new economy."About ZentivaZentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients inEurope and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a networkof production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, andAnkleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicinesin Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it isour aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More thanever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines andhealthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers,regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all dependon.Visit us at https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Furldefense.com%2Fv3%2F__http%3A%2Fwww.zentiva.com__%3B!!IHJ3XrWN4X8!aHcll7w-ABEBbR24e2NeQpjtU6XiksMl_NuVQK3pzkUAMzx_YP-er5NXgQ8fPaU2_swOKZqWlXAX-Q%24&data=04%7C01%7Cmounira.lemoui%40zentiva.com%7Ccf7379e0888b4d3ba70b08d9790f1344%7C2c0d789f23114d2983c5395a89052a25%7C1%7C0%7C637673927923370790%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=KTZAS4dAjtODyxDW47%2FGitlwb%2F1HEpHBiAALdIpWdi0%3D&reserved=0About CourseraCoursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors,Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access toworld-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms inthe world, with 87 million registered learners as of June 30, 2021. Courserapartners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broadcatalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations,Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees.Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill theiremployees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology,and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.Media Contacts:Mounira LemouiHead of CommunicationsZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Mecholupy, 102 00 Prague 10Cell: (+420) 727 873 159 / E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/5028697OTS: Zentiva