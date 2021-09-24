Europcar Mobility Group Prices Its €500 Million Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes Offering

The Sustainability-Linked Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.0% per annum, subject to adjustments described below, payable semi-annually. The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (“ Europcar Mobility Group “ or the “ Company “) (Paris:EUCAR), a société anonyme organised under the laws of France, today announced that EC Finance plc has priced its offering (the “Notes Offering”) of €500 million Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “ Sustainability-Linked Notes ”).

The gross proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash-on-hand, will be used for:

- early redemption in full of the 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 issued by EC Finance plc (the “2022 Notes”), including redemption premium, and

- payment of related costs, fees and expenses.

As part of this Notes Offering, Europcar Mobility Group has established robust and ambitious sustainability performance targets, namely: (1) reducing carbon emissions for its car and van fleet to reach an average of 93 g CO2/km and 144 g CO2/km respectively by the end of 2024 and (2) its target to have green vehicles (less than 50 g CO2/km) account for 20% of its car and van fleet by the end of 2024. These two goals constitute the sustainability performance targets applicable to the Sustainability-Linked Notes. Under the terms of the Sustainability-Linked Notes, if Europcar Mobility Group does not satisfy either or both of the sustainability performance targets prior to December 31, 2024 (“Testing Date”), the interest rate applicable to the Sustainability-Linked Notes will be increased. The interest rate will be increased by 0.125% per annum on the Testing Date if the first sustainability performance target has not been met, and by 0.125% per annum on the Testing Date if the second sustainability performance target has not been met.

The Sustainability‐Linked Financing Framework is available here:

https://investors.europcar-group.com/financial-documentation/debt

DISCLAIMER

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This announcement is solely an advertisement and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”).