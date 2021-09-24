Delisting of Certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.09.2021, 11:11 | | 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 11:11 | Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-10-08. ISIN SE0004446516 SE0007491881 SE0007494075 SE0007494166 SE0010128371 SE0010128603 SE0010628073 SE0011171867 SE0011752906 SE0012567485 SE0013925922 SE0013925310 SE0013923349 SE0014441275 SE0014820098 SE0014825659 SE0014825642 SE0015236773 Attachment Delisting low NAV SE 20211008







