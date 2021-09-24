checkAd

Delisting of Certificates

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-10-08.

NDA Isin
FI4000205133
FI4000215298
FI4000262969
FI4000392725
FI4000392709
FI4000409685
FI4000409602
FI4000438700
FI4000437447
FI4000437454
FI4000433099
FI4000445648
FI4000445630
FI4000445234
FI4000445283
FI4000456413
FI4000456298
FI4000456488
FI4000456363
FI4000456538
FI4000456439
FI4000456389
FI4000456314
FI4000465323
FI4000475470
FI4000475454
FI4000475462
FI4000485248

