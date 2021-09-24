Delisting of Certificates
Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-10-08.
|NDA Isin
|FI4000205133
|FI4000215298
|FI4000262969
|FI4000392725
|FI4000392709
|FI4000409685
|FI4000409602
|FI4000438700
|FI4000437447
|FI4000437454
|FI4000433099
|FI4000445648
|FI4000445630
|FI4000445234
|FI4000445283
|FI4000456413
|FI4000456298
|FI4000456488
|FI4000456363
|FI4000456538
|FI4000456439
|FI4000456389
|FI4000456314
|FI4000465323
|FI4000475470
|FI4000475454
|FI4000475462
|FI4000485248
