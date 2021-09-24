Delisting of Certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.09.2021, 11:20 | | 14 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 11:20 | Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-10-08. NDA Isin FI4000205133 FI4000215298 FI4000262969 FI4000392725 FI4000392709 FI4000409685 FI4000409602 FI4000438700 FI4000437447 FI4000437454 FI4000433099 FI4000445648 FI4000445630 FI4000445234 FI4000445283 FI4000456413 FI4000456298 FI4000456488 FI4000456363 FI4000456538 FI4000456439 FI4000456389 FI4000456314 FI4000465323 FI4000475470 FI4000475454 FI4000475462 FI4000485248 Attachment Delisting low NAV FI 20211008







