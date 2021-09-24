checkAd

Rudolph and Sletten Awarded High-Rise Replacement Hospital in Los Angeles County

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract for construction of a replacement hospital for Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in Los Angeles County, California.

Rendering of the new Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital (Source: HDR, Inc.)

The new Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital will be a nine-story, 230,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will feature many new or enhanced services and programs. These include an Emergency Department with expanded diagnostic and treatment facilities, additional private patient rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms, cardiac catheterization and gastroenterology labs, and interventional procedure suites to handle complex cases, such as treatments for strokes and other image-guided interventions.

The new facility’s location along Lincoln Boulevard will allow the existing hospital to remain open and fully operational during construction, which is scheduled to begin in October 2021 and complete in 2026. The contract value is included in the Company’s third-quarter 2021 backlog.

About Rudolph and Sletten

In the last six decades, Rudolph and Sletten has constructed thousands of projects across our five California offices, from research centers designed to cure diseases, to institutions that educate future generations of leadership. As we have grown, we have built all aspects of life science, higher education, health care, high-tech, government and everything in between. Our success is owed to our diverse, talented personnel combined with our technological expertise, honest estimates, innovative schedules and ethical business practices. Headquartered in San Carlos, Rudolph and Sletten has regional offices in Roseville, Irvine, Los Angeles and San Diego, California.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

