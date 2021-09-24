21Shares retains Vinter as the new index provider

21Shares is cementing its position in the European crypto ETP industry through the firm's commitment to staying innovative and focusing on institutional grade products and research for investors. The agreement with Vinter materialised from 21Shares’s desire to offer innovative strategies genuinely tailor made for this industry and captures more closely and accurately the asset growth, universe and selection process borne from this partnership.

For one of its 21Shares existing ETP crypto basket, the Sygnum Moon Winner, Vinter will take responsibility for the administration and calculation of the indices, a role previously undertaken by MVIS Indices.

Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares, commented "We continue to share our vision with the financial industry, and through this collaboration with Vinter, we are able to deploy this innovative set of indices precisely crafted to our clients’ requests and delivering strategies wrapped into an ETP. We remain ahead of the game with our range of crypto ETP. Our 15 ETPs and asset growth are a testament of the demand from investors requesting to get exposure to these new asset classes as well as investing in innovative indices. "

Jacob Lindberg, CEO of Vinter, commented "We are pleased to partner with 21Shares, offering investors robust and reliable crypto index products. Being innovative, smart, and delivering high-quality products is paramount in the competitive landscape of ETFs and ETPs. 21Shares is hitting its stride in this industry, and we are thrilled to support them through their continued journey."

About 21Shares

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. As of September 1, 2021, 21Shares manages more than $1.8 billion in 15 cryptocurrency ETPs and 75 listings in Europe, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, the Crypto Index Basket and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Cardano). Its crypto ETP products are listed on 8 regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges. For more information, visit www.21shares.com.

Press Contact

Paulo Germann, press@21shares.com

About Vinter



Vinter is Europe’s fastest-growing index provider specialised in crypto assets, playing a key role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co.

Press Contact

Tom Lawrence tom@mvpr.io