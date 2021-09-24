checkAd

Allied Corp Provides Results of Recent Third Party Audit Confirming Production Costs and Optimization of Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) is pleased to announce the results of a third party audit that was conducted at the Allied Colombian Campus. The focus of the audit was Allied’s cost of production, inventory control and optimization of its production approach.

On September 15th, 2021, Allied had third party auditors visit the Allied Colombian Campus. Along with inventory and process control verification, it was verified by the auditors that Allied’s average cost of production is 5.6 cents per gram.

The auditors also reviewed and verified that Allied’s Colombian products will only be offered to markets that are legal to export to (for example, currently the US market has a limit of THC <0.3%). In addition to this, as part of this audit, Allied presented the optimization of its nutrient delivery, soil health, plant phenotyping, quality assurance batch records, daily audit data, operational disease and pest management program and harvest cycles. Allied’s demonstrated harvest cycles provide for what we believe to be predictable harvest volumes of approximately 4000 plants every three weeks with quality assurance criteria that have been accepted for import into several countries. Allied’s harvest data has demonstrated an approximate yield of 900 grams per plant.

Allied’s strain cannabinoid percentages were audited and are represented in the laboratory tests shown below. As well, the areas shown below were also part of what was audited.

Allied Colombian Campus audit of its vegetation area: CLICK FOR LINK HERE

Allied Colombian Campus audit of its flower area (4007 plants audited and ready for harvest): CLICK FOR LINK HERE

Allied Colombian Campus audit of its cannabis flower: CLICK FOR LINK HERE

(STRAIN PROFILE 1) Certificate of Analysis results showing a combined cannabinoid percentage of 30.68% with a THC percentage of 28.12% (CLICK FOR LINK TO CERTIFICATE OF ANALYSIS)

(STRAIN PROFILE 2) Certificate of Analysis results showing a combined cannabinoid percentage of 29.43% with a THC percentage of 27.22% (CLICK FOR LINK TO CERTIFICATE OF ANALYSIS)

(STRAIN PROFILE 3) Certificate of Analysis results showing a combined cannabinoid percentage of 28.47% with a THC percentage of 26.60% (CLICK FOR LINK TO CERTIFICATE OF ANALYSIS)

(STRAIN PROFILE 4) Certificate of Analysis results showing a combined cannabinoid percentage of 26.30% with a CBD percentage of 23.76% (CLICK FOR LINK TO CERTIFICATE OF ANALYSIS)

