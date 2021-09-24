Provided for free by the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau, and the global leader in CRM, Salesforce, this search tool enables seamless filtering and searching of who's in the Race to Zero.

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Race to Zero - the UN-backed global campaign rallying businesses, cities, regions, investors and other non-state actors to halve global emissions by 2030 - today launched a new tool to search for any member in their campaign . The tool is aimed at celebrating those entities who are committing to robust net zero targets.

Earlier this week, during the Opening Session of Climate Week NYC, Al Gore underscored the critical importance of transparency - the lack of which being a major reason why action to date has not been ambitious enough. Race to Zero's new visualisation tool, created using the Tableau platform, lists all entities in the campaign and contributes to building a clear picture of those stakeholders who are committed to robust net zero targets, sending a strong signal to those not in the list that they must step up.

Each of the Race to Zero members is committed to the same overarching goal: reducing emissions across all scopes swiftly and fairly in line with the Paris Agreement, with transparent action plans and robust near-term targets. Together they form the largest alliance of non-state actors committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest. Race to Zero members all meet the minimum criteria required to join the campaign, and are managed by their Partner initiatives .

The Tableau tool also helps track the sectoral progress towards specific, near-term tipping points for more than 20 sectors that make up the global economy, known as the 2030 Breakthroughs . Collectively, they articulate what key actors must do, and by when, to deliver the sectoral changes needed to achieve a resilient, zero carbon future by 2050 at the latest.

At the launch of Climate Week NYC, the UN High Level Climate Action Champions announced that already over half of the main sectors of the global economy had reached breakthrough ambition . In each of these 15 sectors, from clean power, to pharma & medtech, to concrete & cement, at least 20% of the major companies by revenue are aligning around sector-specific 2030 goals -- in line with delivering net zero emissions by 2050 -- which include targets such as 60% renewable generation in the energy sector and 5% zero-emissions fuel in the shipping sector.