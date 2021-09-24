checkAd

Landsbankinn hf. Two new managing directors at Landsbankinn

Bergsteinn Ó. Einarsson has been hired as Managing Director of Risk Management at Landsbankinn and Sara Pálsdóttir has been hired as Managing Director of Community, a new division of the Bank which incorporates human resources, marketing, education, communication, social responsibility and the Economic Research department.

Managing Director of Community at Landsbankinn

Sara Pálsdóttir is a Master of International Business from Bifröst University and holds a B.Sc. degree in Business Administration, with a focus on marketing and tourism, from the University of Akureyri. Sara has worked for Eimskip since 2011, most recently as Director of Import. She was previously at Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare in the UK as a specialist in market analysis and worked at Landsbankinn, partly alongside her studies, in 2004-2008.

Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO of Landsbankinn:

“Sara is a a strong leader with good management experience and comprehensive experience of Icelandic industry and commerce. She has thorough knowledge of budgeting and planning  and has been responsible for Eimskip’s successful business relationships with all major domestic importers. Community is a new division that reflects the focus of Landsbankinn, an ever-smarter bank. Our core value is trust and we want to strengthen positive connections between customers and the Bank. Sara is well aware of the challenges involved in surpassing competition for customer loyalty and of how employee satisfaction contributes to better service and increased customer satisfaction.”

Managing Director of Risk Management at Landsbankinn

Bergsteinn Ó. Einarsson holds a B.Sc. degree in Mathematics and has 15 years of experience of risk management. He has been in a management role at the Bank since 2012. Bergsteinn has served as Deputy Managing Director of Risk Management in recent years and stepped in as a temporary Managing Director last spring. Bergsteinn started as a specialist  in Landsbankinn Risk Management in 2008 and had previously worked in risk management at Kaupthing in 2005 and 2006.

Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO of Landsbankinn:

“Robust risk management is a key element of sound banking operation. The role of Risk Management is to maintain an overview of all risks and support the Bank’s other divisions to manage risk. Risk Management is also in regular contact with regulators. Bergsteinn has showed leadership skills in his work and has an excellent overview and understanding of the integration of various risks. He is resourceful and understands well the role risk management will play in transforming banking into the future.”

For further information contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is





