FOBI Signs $250,000 Data Consulting Agreement With Azincourt Energy Corp. Enabling Azincourt To Leverage Fobi’s Artificial Intelligence And Real-Time Big Data Operational Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a data consulting agreement with Azincourt Energy Corp., a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements.

Fobi will assist Azincourt in the development of a big data and operational intelligence platform to help transform legacy and in some cases antiquated but commonly used practices in the mining and exploration sector. Fobi will introduce the use of artificial intelligence applications and data mining techniques that analyze large amounts of aggregated data, detecting patterns and consistencies that may not be readily apparent otherwise, and can therefore help provide road maps to help the Company achieve more impactful drill holes in less time, and with less cost.

The contract with Fobi will allow Azincourt to benefit from Fobi’s experience architecting and deploying real-time applications and operational solutions across various data applications at scale. Fobi will architect and deploy its established AI & Big Data Operational Applications in an effort to support Azincourt’s goal of making discoveries and delineating a resource at its East Preston project.

“This partnership with Fobi AI gives Azincourt the opportunity to apply leading-edge technologies to our efforts at East Preston,” said CEO, Alex Klenman. “I think it’s incumbent upon us to utilize leading-edge exploration techniques to help guide us toward significant discoveries. Artificial Intelligence, machine learning algorithms and rapid big data analysis clearly have a place in our future and we’re eager to apply these new techniques to uranium exploration. There are multiple applications we can utilize here, and I’m excited to begin working with Fobi and their innovative team. I think this is a tremendous opportunity for Azincourt,” continued Mr. Klenman.