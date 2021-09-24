checkAd

FOBI Signs $250,000 Data Consulting Agreement With Azincourt Energy Corp. Enabling Azincourt To Leverage Fobi’s Artificial Intelligence And Real-Time Big Data Operational Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

Fobi will assist Azincourt Energy in the development of its big data and operational intelligence platform to transform the legacy and antiquated applications and practices that are commonly used in the mining and exploration sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a data consulting agreement with Azincourt Energy Corp., a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements.

Fobi will assist Azincourt in the development of a big data and operational intelligence platform to help transform legacy and in some cases antiquated but commonly used practices in the mining and exploration sector. Fobi will introduce the use of artificial intelligence applications and data mining techniques that analyze large amounts of aggregated data, detecting patterns and consistencies that may not be readily apparent otherwise, and can therefore help provide road maps to help the Company achieve more impactful drill holes in less time, and with less cost. 

The contract with Fobi will allow Azincourt to benefit from Fobi’s experience architecting and deploying real-time applications and operational solutions across various data applications at scale. Fobi will architect and deploy its established AI & Big Data Operational Applications in an effort to support Azincourt’s goal of making discoveries and delineating a resource at its East Preston project.

“This partnership with Fobi AI gives Azincourt the opportunity to apply leading-edge technologies to our efforts at East Preston,” said CEO, Alex Klenman.  “I think it’s incumbent upon us to utilize leading-edge exploration techniques to help guide us toward significant discoveries.  Artificial Intelligence, machine learning algorithms and rapid big data analysis clearly have a place in our future and we’re eager to apply these new techniques to uranium exploration.  There are multiple applications we can utilize here, and I’m excited to begin working with Fobi and their innovative team.  I think this is a tremendous opportunity for Azincourt,” continued Mr. Klenman.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOBI Signs $250,000 Data Consulting Agreement With Azincourt Energy Corp. Enabling Azincourt To Leverage Fobi’s Artificial Intelligence And Real-Time Big Data Operational Platform Fobi will assist Azincourt Energy in the development of its big data and operational intelligence platform to transform the legacy and antiquated applications and practices that are commonly used in the mining and exploration sectorVANCOUVER, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Nuvei Expands Payout Options for U.S. iGaming Operators with Verified Withdrawals
Alignment Healthcare CEO John Kao to Participate in the Piper Sandler Heartland Summit
Thryv Launches Google My Business Optimization to Help Small Businesses Win
Dentsply Sirona announces a comprehensive restage of its Implant business
(OMHI) - OM Holdings International Inc. Announces 20 Year Exclusive Rights to Rydeum’s DoGetGo ...
FTI Consulting’s Naidira Alemova Named to Crain’s Fourth Annual Notable Women in Accounting and ...
Dentsply Sirona announces new sustainability strategy. Beyond. Taking Action for a Brighter World.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Initiates Clinical Supply of Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Cell ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...