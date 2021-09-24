Changes to Transcontinental’s senior management

The Board of Directors announces the retirement of François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transcontinental. Peter Brues, a seasoned executive, member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee, will succeed him.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) (“Transcontinental” or the “Company”) announces that François Olivier will retire from the Company. He will be leaving his functions on December 9, 2021, after 28 years with the Company, including 13 years as President and Chief Executive Officer. Peter Brues, a member of Transcontinental’s Board of Directors since 2018 and Chair of the Audit Committee, will succeed him as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brues will join the organization as of November 1st and will work with François Olivier during a transition period. He will officially assume his duties on December 10th. Mr. Brues’s appointment is the culmination of a rigorous succession planning process led by the Company’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee.