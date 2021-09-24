Changes to Transcontinental’s senior management
The Board of Directors announces the retirement of François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transcontinental. Peter Brues, a seasoned executive, member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee, will succeed him.
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) (“Transcontinental” or the “Company”) announces that François Olivier will retire from the Company. He will be leaving his functions on December 9, 2021, after 28 years with the Company, including 13 years as President and Chief Executive Officer. Peter Brues, a member of Transcontinental’s Board of Directors since 2018 and Chair of the Audit Committee, will succeed him as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brues will join the organization as of November 1st and will work with François Olivier during a transition period. He will officially assume his duties on December 10th. Mr. Brues’s appointment is the culmination of a rigorous succession planning process led by the Company’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee.
“The Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge the exceptional contribution of François Olivier to Transcontinental and to highlight his remarkable career that featured many strategic and significant achievements for Transcontinental,” said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His innovative vision, decisive leadership and business skills have helped propel Transcontinental to its position as a leading flexible packaging company in North America and the largest printer in Canada. We sincerely thank François for his invaluable contribution to the growth, diversification and transformation of Transcontinental over the years.”
“After 28 years with Transcontinental, I am departing with confidence and pride, leaving behind a solid, successful and responsible company that is well positioned to pursue its evolution and strategic vision,” said François Olivier. “I am particularly grateful to the employees who, through their exceptional commitment and hard work, contribute to Transcontinental's success each and every day. It has been a privilege to serve as President and I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the Board of Directors, customers, shareholders and the Marcoux family for their confidence over the years.”
