Deutsche Bank Says Fitch Upgraded IDR Rating to to BBB+ from BBB (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank says Fitch upgrades Deutsche Bank’s ratings and maintains a positive outlook.Fitch raised Deutsche Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to BBB from BBB, and the Viability Rating (VR) to bbb from bbb, the bank …



