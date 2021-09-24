Deutsche Bank Says Fitch Upgraded IDR Rating to to BBB+ from BBB
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank says Fitch upgrades Deutsche Bank’s ratings and maintains a positive outlook.
- Fitch raised Deutsche Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to BBB+ from BBB, and the Viability Rating (VR) to bbb+ from bbb, the bank said
- Derivative Counterparty Rating, long-term deposit rating and senior preferred debt ratings are all raised to A- from BBB+
- In addition, the agency retains its Positive Outlook on these higher ratings. The bank is now on ‘Outlook Positive’ with all three leading rating agencies, it said
- Moody’s raised the bank’s ratings and maintained a Positive Outlook on August 4
