Deutsche Bank Says Fitch Upgraded IDR Rating to to BBB+ from BBB

PLX AI
24.09.2021, 12:02   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank says Fitch upgrades Deutsche Bank’s ratings and maintains a positive outlook.Fitch raised Deutsche Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to BBB from BBB, and the Viability Rating (VR) to bbb from bbb, the bank …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank says Fitch upgrades Deutsche Bank’s ratings and maintains a positive outlook.
  • Fitch raised Deutsche Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to BBB+ from BBB, and the Viability Rating (VR) to bbb+ from bbb, the bank said
  • Derivative Counterparty Rating, long-term deposit rating and senior preferred debt ratings are all raised to A- from BBB+
  • In addition, the agency retains its Positive Outlook on these higher ratings. The bank is now on ‘Outlook Positive’ with all three leading rating agencies, it said
  • Moody’s raised the bank’s ratings and maintained a Positive Outlook on August 4
