Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations

(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air seeks legal clarification regarding EU ETS obligations under reconstruction.

Norwegian Air received a fee from the Norwegian Environmental Agency of close to NOK 400 million for failure to meet its EU ETS obligations for 2020, while under reconstruction

Norwegian Air says is prepared to meet EU ETS obligations for 2020 but disputes the fee and seeks legal clarification: CEO



Norwegian Air Shuttle Aktie





