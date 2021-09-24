Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air seeks legal clarification regarding EU ETS obligations under reconstruction.Norwegian Air received a fee from the Norwegian Environmental Agency of close to NOK 400 million for failure to meet its EU ETS obligations for …
(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air seeks legal clarification regarding EU ETS obligations under reconstruction.Norwegian Air received a fee from the Norwegian Environmental Agency of close to NOK 400 million for failure to meet its EU ETS obligations for …
- (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air seeks legal clarification regarding EU ETS obligations under reconstruction.
- Norwegian Air received a fee from the Norwegian Environmental Agency of close to NOK 400 million for failure to meet its EU ETS obligations for 2020, while under reconstruction
- Norwegian Air says is prepared to meet EU ETS obligations for 2020 but disputes the fee and seeks legal clarification: CEO
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare