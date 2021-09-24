Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air seeks legal clarification regarding EU ETS obligations under reconstruction.Norwegian Air received a fee from the Norwegian Environmental Agency of close to NOK 400 million for failure to meet its EU ETS obligations for …



