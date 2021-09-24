CTS EVENTIM enters the North American ticketing market

checkAd

24.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

  • New platform eventim.com to start selling tickets on September 26
  • Goal is to provide an alternative to the dominant providers
  • CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg: "The platform eventim.com puts us in an ideal position to benefit from the restart of live entertainment in North America."

Munich, September 24, 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing and live entertainment, is entering the North American ticketing market and thus driving forward its international expansion in this segment too. The platform eventim.com will begin selling tickets on September 26. The goal is to establish an alternative to the dominant providers in the US and Canada.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM: "North America is the most attractive market in the world for live entertainment and ticketing. The platform eventim.com puts us in an ideal position to benefit from the restart there. The sale of tickets for Big Apple Circus is a first step on this journey. We are already in discussions with potential partners and customers about making our cutting-edge ticketing systems available to them soon."

Last year, CTS EVENTIM and US promoter Michael Cohl formed the joint venture EMC Presents with the goal of bringing leading international artists to stages in the United States and Canada. It got off to a great start, selling more than 300,000 tickets in almost no time for the legendary band Genesis' North American tour, which kicks off in mid-November in Chicago.

This summer also saw the launch of EVENTIM LIVE ASIA. The new company, headquartered in Singapore and led by CEO Jason Miller, focuses on the rapidly growing live entertainment markets in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

